Week of February 8: Job of the Day

MONDAY: Avionics Project Manager | Yingling Aviation, Inc. | Wichita | www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11379063 | Also available on KansasWorks.com are A&P mechanic and shipping and receiving clerk positions

TUESDAY: A & P Mechanic (Direct Hire) | Express Employment Professionals | Wichita | www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11386049 | Multiple engineering positions also available on KansasWorks.com including AES, software, systems safety, structure, mechanical systems, project, process and avionics/electrical systems

WEDNESDAY: Pipe Technician-Construction | UCI, Industrial Construction Services | Wichita | www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11390223 | Also available on KansasWorks.com is a concrete technician position

THURSDAY: General Laborer / Tree Trimmer | Alfred’s Superior Tree Service | Wichita | www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11386037 | Office assistant position also available on KansasWorks.com

FRIDAY: Controller/Finance Officer | City of Winfield | Winfield | www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11380938 | Additional positions available on KansasWorks.com include police officer, firefighter/EMT, and lake supervisor

