Family decorates grave site in Chiefs gear to remember loved one

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a bittersweet Super Bowl for one family of Chiefs fans.

The Jensen family lost their biggest fan of all, Ron Jensen. He died last summer, after testing positive for COVID-19.

His family is still trying to include him in this year’s successful Chiefs season.

Jensen’s daughter, Cindy Pio, and his wife, Debra, have been decorating his grave site with Chiefs gear since the start of the season. The display has grown into a Chiefs football field as his family wanted to bring Arrowhead Stadium to him.

“It was very serious when the ball game was on. I mean if the Chiefs lost, it was quite personal, oh my Lord! He just loved the Chiefs, and he was not a real die hard Brady fan,” Debra said.

Jensen planned to attend the next Chiefs Super Bowl, obviously, he won’t be able to do that. But, his family says they take comfort in knowing he was able to witness at least one Kansas City Super Bowl victory.

