Advertisement

Wichita man dies in rollover accident Sunday morning

crash
crash(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 32-year-old Wichita man has died from a rollover accident in west Wichita Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Wichita Police responded to a rollover crash at Central and Zoo Boulevard, where they found a 2000 GMC Yukon on its roof.

Jared Browning was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police said Browning was driving west on Central and began going north of Zoo Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a curb, and overturned.

The investigation is ongoing. Speed is believed to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene at an accident.
WPD: Teen dragged by stolen SUV on Kellogg
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up...
Super Bowl ad featuring Bruce Springsteen shot in Kansas
The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male for felony murder.
Teenager arrested for felony murder, 14-year-old killed
Hutchinson community starts GoFundMe to save business
Hutchinson community starts GoFundMe to help save local business
Capital Murder Arrest
Wichita police arrest man in connection to double murder

Latest News

JOB OF THE DAY
Week of February 8: Job of the Day
A freshman Kansas House member who’s due to get a public warning from colleagues about his...
Kansas lawmaker facing warning rejoins Democratic Party
City of Wichita weather briefing
Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid hangs his head during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55...
Chiefs’ Reid: ‘My heart bleeds’ for those in son’s car crash