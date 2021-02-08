Wichita man dies in rollover accident Sunday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 32-year-old Wichita man has died from a rollover accident in west Wichita Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Wichita Police responded to a rollover crash at Central and Zoo Boulevard, where they found a 2000 GMC Yukon on its roof.

Jared Browning was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police said Browning was driving west on Central and began going north of Zoo Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a curb, and overturned.

The investigation is ongoing. Speed is believed to be a factor.

