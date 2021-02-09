2 children, 10 and 2, fall through frozen pond at Great Plains Nature Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old walking on some ice at the Great Plains Nature Center fell into icy waters Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita police and firefighters responded to the call. They said a mother and her two children were out walking in the park when the oldest child fell through thin ice and into waist deep water. The boy’s mother went in the water to grab him and the youngest child followed.

“This isn’t the time to place blame, it’s time to share the story and potentially help save a life. Talk to your family about avoiding bodies of water that LOOK frozen, especially with temperatures being so low right now. So many times it only looks thick enough to hold weight,” said the Wichita Fire Department on Facebook.

Both children were quickly pulled to safety and there were no serious injuries.

Please share this warning ⚠️ with all. These pictures were taken after a near tragedy this afternoon at Great Plains... Posted by Wichita Fire Department on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.