Advertisement

‘Black Lives Don’t Matter’ painted on Texas high school campus

By KTRK Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – A concerned mother is speaking out after a hate message was found written on a wall at a Texas high school.

The mother, who asked not to be identified, said an image she shared shows graffiti with the words “Black Lives Don’t Matter” spray-painted inside Barbers Hill High School just days after the presidential election.

Since then, she claims the atmosphere inside the school has deteriorated, impacting Black students.

“I want parents to know what’s really going on in those hallways and what Barbers Hill is not doing to keep it from happening,” she said.

The mother also shared an image taken from social media showing a poster of Vice President Kamala Harris, put up for Black History Month.

The caption reads, in part: “We couldn’t even wear our [expletive] flag on a mask at the beginning of the year bc it’s racist no [expletive] you you don’t like it get out.”

The mother claims that the school district changed their face mask policy because some students wore ones containing the Confederate flag. The district said their mask policy hasn’t changed since they implemented it before school began this year.

“I feel horrible allowing my child to be exposed to something like that because I don’t allow it. I don’t experience it at work,” the mother said.

In a statement, the school district said newly displayed posters created a disagreement with students. The posters have since been removed.

The deputy superintendent said: “We all know how politically polarized our nation is right now, and Barbers Hill ISD has and will continue to keep the political discord from interfering with our mission of always providing a safe and conducive learning environment.”

The concerned mother said it’s likely that she’ll pull her son out of the school.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends remember a 13-year-old girl who died from her injuries after being dragged...
Community comes together for family of girl dragged by stolen SUV, killed in S. Wichita
crash
Police identify man killed in W. Wichita rollover crash
Police on scene at an accident.
WPD: Teen dragged by stolen SUV on Kellogg
The Catholic Diocese of Dodge City said Monday that the KBI was investigation an accusation of...
KBI investigates Dodge City bishop after minor alleges abuse
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up...
Super Bowl ad featuring Bruce Springsteen shot in Kansas

Latest News

Global chip shortage impacts auto production
The number of COVID-19 variants is growing across the United States.
Officials urge vaccinations as variants spread
Under Buttigieg’s leadership DOT aims to transform more than just transportation
Under Buttigieg’s leadership DOT aims to transform more than just transportation
German prosecutors say they have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of accessory to...
Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged as accessory to murder
Arrest
Dodge City police investigate abuse of 5-month-old