Dodge City police investigate abuse of 5-month-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department is investigating a case of a child abuse involving a five-month-old.

Officers were contacted by Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, about the case on Feb. 6. A five-month-old baby from Dodge City was being treated at the hospital for multiple brain bleeds believed to have been sustained at his home.

Detectives investigated and obtained an arrest warrant for the baby’s father on the alleged charge of abuse of a child and aggravated battery.

The investigation is ongoing.

