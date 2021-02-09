Advertisement

EARP in effect for Wichita Tuesday morning

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say the city’s emergency accident reporting plan, or EARP, is in effect, because of the winter weather.

If you’re in a wreck and there are no injuries, you can drive your vehicle, and no drugs or alcohol are involved, you do not have to call 911.

Instead, swap phone numbers and insurance information, then fill out a report later.

You can do that at Wichita QuikTrips or at police substations.

