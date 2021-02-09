Advertisement

Getting colder with more snow coming soon

Chances will increase late in the week with accumulations likely
From cold to colder late week
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that temperatures will be getting colder and snow will be back in the Plains very soon. Road conditions will be changing by Friday and Saturday and frostbite is a concern into the weekend too.

Low temperatures will drop into the single digits for many areas Wednesday morning. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the teens with periods of flurries from time to time. Accumulations will be limited to just a trace in most spots.

Thursday will be cloudy and cold once again with a stray snow flurry from time to time.

Snow accumulations will ramp up Friday and Saturday statewide. It’s too early to predict how much snow, but given the long duration of light snow coming, its expected much of the state will get at least an inch or two by Saturday. Wind chills could drop to -20 or -25 throughout the weekend. Please remember your pets and take precautions to protect against frozen pipes.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; few flurries. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 9.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; chance of flurries. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 16.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy; chance of flurries. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 10.

Thu: High: 15 Cloudy; chance of light snow.

Fri: High: 9 Low: 2 Cloudy, very cold; snow late in the day.

Sat: High: 4 Low: -2 Light snow; breezy.

Sun: High: 3 Low: -7 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 4 Low: -6 Cloudy; chance of light snow.

Tue: High: 14 Low: -5 Partly cloudy.

