Harvey County loosens mass-gathering limit from 10 to 50

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Commission on Tuesday (Feb. 9) unanimously voted to loosen requirements of a local health order that limits mass gatherings. The order approved by the commission increases the gathering limit from 10 to 50 people. The county said its commission made the decision in consultation with Harvey County Public Health Officer Dr. Doyle Detweiler.

The mass gathering limit applies to situations in which social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained. It does not limit capacity in a facility or event in which groups can always maintain that six feet of distance.

A local health order requiring masks in public remains in effect for Harvey County.

Regarding COVID-19, Harvey County reports seeing a steady improvement in recent weeks, including a significant decrease in known active cases, reduced strain on regional healthcare systems and continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We are quite pleased with how the people of Harvey County have made a conscious effort to help us significantly improve our numbers,” Detweiler said. “This does not mean the very real threat of COVID-19 has been erased - people should continue taking sensible precautions - but we are in a much better place than we were the previous few months.”

On Harvey County’s website, you can find local COVID-19 stats and information on COVID-19 vaccines in the county.

