Intense cold keeps its grip on Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we get a break from the freezing drizzle today, but not the cold. Wake-up temperatures in the single digits feel like -5 to -15 with a few spots close to 20 degrees below zero. Under cloudy skies, temperatures will only climb a few degrees into the teens this afternoon.

Our next weather maker will move through Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Like Monday, expect areas of freezing drizzle and flurries to cause travel delays do to the very cold temperatures.

The wind picks up on Thursday and Friday and with even colder temperatures coming to Kansas, wind chills will fall into dangerous territory. Feels like temperatures, especially at night and during the morning may slip to -30 which makes frost bite possible in less than thirty minutes when you factor in temperatures also near/below zero.

Another weather maker we are watching arrives on Friday night into Saturday. Several inches of snow look possible and with very cold temperatures hanging around, travel concerns are climbing.

When will the intense cold end? Unfortunately, it is going to be a while. By the middle of next week, we should get close to freezing followed by much warmer temperatures toward the end of the month.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and cold. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 16.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 8.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; p.m. freezing drizzle/flurries. Wind: NE/N 10-20. High: 16.

Tomorrow Night: Freezing drizzle and flurries. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 8.

Thu: High: 11. Low: 2. Morning flurries; cloudy and cold.

Fri: High: 7. Low: -2. Cloudy, very cold; snow late in the day.

Sat: High: 4. Low: -5. Cloudy and very cold with snow likely.

Sun: High: 5. Low -6. Mostly cloudy; continued very cold.

Mon: High: 6. Low: 0. Cloudy; p.m. snow showers.

