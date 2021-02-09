Advertisement

Judge: Florida school had no duty to predict student danger

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, Nikolas Cruz appears at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale,...
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, Nikolas Cruz appears at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge ruled a local school district had no responsibility to warn students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School of the danger posed by a former student who would later be accused of a mass shooting that killed 17 people.

Broward Circuit Judge Patti Englander Henning said Monday that the Broward County school district can’t be held liable for failing to predict actions that were beyond its control.

Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of multiple murder charges.

He’s also accused of wounding 17 people with an AR-15 assault-style rifle at the Parkland school on Feb. 14, 2018.

