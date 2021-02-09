Advertisement

Majority of Hutchinson students returning to classroom for 1st time since Oct.

Hutchinson Middle School in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Hutchinson Middle School in Hutchinson, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time since early October, the majority of Hutchinson public school students will return to the classroom next Monday (Feb. 15). This does not affect students who are signed up to learn remotely for the rest of he school year, the Hutchinson school district explained in a news release.

“The community’s lower positive test rate as well as safety initiatives taken by the district prompted the return to the classroom,” the district said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Kansas State Board of Education as well have called on districts to return to in-person classes.”

