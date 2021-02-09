Majority of Hutchinson students returning to classroom for 1st time since Oct.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time since early October, the majority of Hutchinson public school students will return to the classroom next Monday (Feb. 15). This does not affect students who are signed up to learn remotely for the rest of he school year, the Hutchinson school district explained in a news release.

“The community’s lower positive test rate as well as safety initiatives taken by the district prompted the return to the classroom,” the district said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Kansas State Board of Education as well have called on districts to return to in-person classes.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.