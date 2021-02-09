Man accused of dragging teen in stolen SUV charged with murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of dragging 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra in a stolen SUV on Tuesday (Feb. 9) made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court.

Tuesday afternoon, 34-year-old Kevin Palmer was charged with first-degree murder and theft. The judge set his bond at $500,000. Police said Palmer stole the Ford Escape in which Ibarra was waiting for her family outside of a Wichita restaurant. After Palmer drove off in the stolen vehicle, Ibarra, tired to get out. In her attempt to escape, she got caught in the seatbelt and was dragged until Palmer stopped the vehicle and tried to flee the scene on foot.

