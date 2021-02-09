Advertisement

Man accused of dragging teen in stolen SUV charged with murder

Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021....
Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021. They say he was driving a stolen SUV in which a 13-year-old girl died after she was dragged while try to exit the vehicle.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of dragging 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra in a stolen SUV on Tuesday (Feb. 9) made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court.

Tuesday afternoon, 34-year-old Kevin Palmer was charged with first-degree murder and theft. The judge set his bond at $500,000. Police said Palmer stole the Ford Escape in which Ibarra was waiting for her family outside of a Wichita restaurant. After Palmer drove off in the stolen vehicle, Ibarra, tired to get out. In her attempt to escape, she got caught in the seatbelt and was dragged until Palmer stopped the vehicle and tried to flee the scene on foot.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends remember a 13-year-old girl who died from her injuries after being dragged...
Community comes together for family of girl dragged by stolen SUV, killed in S. Wichita
crash
Police identify man killed in W. Wichita rollover crash
Police on scene at an accident.
WPD: Teen dragged by stolen SUV on Kellogg
The Catholic Diocese of Dodge City said Monday that the KBI was investigation an accusation of...
KBI investigates Dodge City bishop after minor alleges abuse
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up...
Super Bowl ad featuring Bruce Springsteen shot in Kansas

Latest News

A 10-year-old boy fell through the ice at the Great Plains Nature Center on Feb. 9. He and a...
2 children, 10 and 2, fall through frozen pond at Great Plains Nature Center
The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City is asking for help to name the black rhino calf that was...
Garden City zoo announces name for new black rhino calf
Capital Murder Arrest
Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in deaths of teens in Wichita
Walmart
Walmart pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas