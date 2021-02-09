Advertisement

McCormack powers KU past No. 23 Oklahoma State

David McCormack, KU vs. Oklahoma State, Feb. 8, 2021
David McCormack, KU vs. Oklahoma State, Feb. 8, 2021(Mike Gunnoe, Kansas Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In their first game out of the AP Top 25 polls in 12 years, Kansas topped No. 23 Oklahoma State 78-66 at Allen Fieldhouse Monday night.

David McCormack scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half to push KU to the 12-point win. He added ten boards and three assists.

All five Jayhawks starters finished in double digits. Marcus Garrett added 17, while Christian Braun put up 15.

The Jayhawks return to play Thursday at 6:00 p.m. hosting Iowa State.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene at an accident.
WPD: Teen dragged by stolen SUV on Kellogg
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up...
Super Bowl ad featuring Bruce Springsteen shot in Kansas
crash
Police identify man killed in W. Wichita rollover crash
The Catholic Diocese of Dodge City said Monday that the KBI was investigation an accusation of...
KBI investigates Dodge City bishop after minor alleges abuse
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

Jan, 1, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers...
Shockers hang on against Temple, 70-67
Fans arrive at Raymond James Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the...
Chiefs’ Watkins, Bucs’ Brown and Brate active for Super Bowl
FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)...
The biggest win: In 2020, NFL found ways to play every game
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives with his team for the NFL Super Bowl 55...
AFC champion Chiefs arrive in Tampa day before Super Bowl