Reno County to hold vaccine clinic Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic on Friday, Feb. 12.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

The county will distribute 800 doses to residents 65 years and older and those with increased risk factors.

Those who have pre-registered for the vaccine will not have to register again. The site will not take walk-ins.

