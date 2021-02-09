Towne West Square extends operating hours after ‘confusing last few years’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a “confusing last few years,” Towne West Square is extending its operating hours and making improvements to the mall.

The mall’s new operating hours will be 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The change comes with new management. Over the last eight weeks, Charley Cooper, a former small business owner took over as mall manager.

“Towne West Square has had a confusing last few years. After changing hands multiple times, COVID closures, and the recent addition of ‘For Sale’ signs that were placed around the property, many people don’t even realize the mall is open. We are open for business, as we always have been, and we have many wonderful tenants that are ready to welcome shoppers,” they said in a news release.

Cooper said they plan on continuing to make improvements to the mall despite retail stores struggling nationwide.

“This mall is important to Wichitans, and is valuable to this part of the city. It just needs some clear direction.”

