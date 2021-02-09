Advertisement

Wichita school board member resigns due to personal reasons

Feb. 8, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools District 5 board member Mike Rodee submitted his resignation at Monday night’s meeting. Rodee cited personal reasons behind his decision. The resignation is effective immediately.

The school board said residents who live in District 5 have until February 24 to file for the position. A few qualifications include you must live in the district, be 18 years old or older, complete an application online and submit three letters of recommendation.

The Clerk of the Board will publish a notice once in the Wichita Eagle on February 11 stating that a vacancy has occurred in the BOE District 5 seat, and that the unexpired term will be filled by appointment by the Board not sooner than 15 days after publication of the notice.

The board will interview candidates during a special meeting on Wednesday, March 3 at 6 p.m. at Wichita North High School.

