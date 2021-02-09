Youth Horizons receives Helping Hand to establish new home placement program for girls

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers awarded $1,200 to Youth Horizons to help it launch a new program for girls awaiting foster placement or adoption.

For years, Youth Horizons has been serving boys, in need of a safe place to live, at the Kinloch-Price Boys Ranch. It’s now working on the Wren Project to serve girls in the same situation.

A man named Keith Wren left his property and money to Youth Horizons, asking the organization to specifically serve girls. That will cover the cost of two homes. The organization is also working to raise money for a multi-purpose facility.

Construction will begin in March, just outside Jeff and Jennifer Isaacs’ home. They just moved there with a mission in mind.

“My goal is just to love on them and help them get to a place where they can feel comfortable here,” said Jennifer Isaacs.

By January 2022, Youth Horizons hopes to house about 10 girls in two new homes on the Wren property, which the Isaacs will manage.

Youth Horizons President Robert Garner says, for the boys they’ve served at Kinloch-Price, that sometimes means months or even years.

“They don’t deserve what a lot of them are living in,” said volunteer Jeff Isaacs.

Youth Horizons serves as a sort of surrogate parent for these children, who come from tough circumstances.

“We pride ourselves in that fact that we are their primary caregivers, stepping in the gap for their parents,” said Garner.

Youth Horizons has been dedicated to serving children in need for more than three decades, offering home placements with the Kansas Department for Children and Families as well as community mentoring programs. Eyewitness News covered the organization’s efforts to tackle its mentoring waitlist.

Youth Horizons hopes to have the Wren Project up and running by January 2022.

“We act on faith, and we act on trust and our confidence that God is going to provide,” said Garner.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers offered a boost, with a $1,200 donation.

If you would like to support Youth Horizons, you can go to their website and Facebook page.

