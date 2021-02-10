5 candidates vie for Wichita’s District 3 city council seat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five candidates looking to fill the vacant District 3 city council seat advanced to the next round Tuesday night.

The District 3 Advisory Board narrowed down the list of 8 candidates to include Jared Cerullo, Cindy Miles, Virgil H. Miller Jr., Joseph Shepard and George Theoharis.

The Wichita City Council will go over the five names at its meeting on March 2. The chosen candidate will be sworn in at the city council meeting on March 9, and the chosen candidate will be the interim District 3 Council Member until the November 2, 2021, election when the seat will be filled for a full four-year term.

The vacancy was created when former District 3 Council Member James Clendenin resigned his seat effective December 31, 2020.

After last night’s City of Wichita- Government DAB 3 meeting, here are the 5 candidates advancing to the next step... Posted by Lily Wu on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

