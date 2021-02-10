Anxiety, depression and PTSD common symptoms for COVID survivors

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many COVID survivors are having to deal with the long term side effects of the virus, physically and mentally.

Raul Ozaeta, 53, was admitted to the COVID-19 ICU unit in Wichita back in July, where he spent nearly two weeks. He said he got a second chance at life.

“Every day, I ask God, what is your will in my life?” said Ozaeta. “You gave me a second chance, and I want to make the best of it.”

Ozaeta said he is grateful for the care he got while being hospitalized.

“I’m just so grateful for all those nurses and doctors, they do their best,” said Ozaeta. " They do their best to take care of us, a lot of people die because I thin kit’s their time, I really think it’s their time. They do everything to keep you alive.”

He said he thinks about his hospital experience often.

“When you’re there it’s just you and God,” said Ozaeta. “It’s a lonely place to be at.”

Ozaeta recovered and was released, but he quickly learned, going home wasn’t easy either.

“Not being able to run because I developed some kind of problem with my knee after going out of the hospital,” said Ozaeta. “Developed these symptoms that I didn’t have before.”

Ozaeta said he wasn’t the same and that took a toll on his mental health.

“It’s hard to describe, I’m usually a very strong man mentally, physically, a very strong man full of faith,” said Ozaeta. “But when I realized that, there were times I didn’t feel like doing anything. Just sitting there soaking life. Just looking out the window. I started feeling like I didn’t wan to be around people at the moment, things like that. That’s when I realized, man I’m depressed.”

Licensed Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist at Prairie View, Bryant Miller, said depression and anxiety are common right now.

“Not to minimize COVID, but having COVID is one part of the battle,” said Miller. “Now we’re seeing the after effects of people who have survived COVID-19 or have had a loved one experience COVID and then knowing what to do after that, it’s still impacting us.”

Miller said survivors may experience post traumatic stress disorder.

" We see that a lot with any traumatic event , sometimes our bodies are in shock in the moment and we feel like we’re doing okay,” said Miller. " Then all of the sudden something six months down the road triggers those experiences, and we’re start thinking about it more again.”

Miller said it’s important to practice self-care.

“I tend to go back to basics of find a routine that works for you and stick to that routine daily,” said Miller. " Hopefully that routine includes adequate sleep. With that, practicing gratitude, and gratefulness. Taking 5 minutes to pray or meditate, or journal about the things going well, and being thankful cal really help these moments.”

Ozaeta said he finds peace in creativity.

" I like to read poems, sketch too, stuff like that and be creative.” said Ozaeta.

But he said it was his faith in God that keeps him moving forward.

" I have it to God,” said Ozaeta. “It’s beautiful and that kept me going. It kept me strong.

If you or someone you know needs help with a mental health issue such as depression, there are several options available in Sedgwick County and nationally, Resources you can reach by phone include COMCARE (24-hour hotline): 316-660-7500, Prairie View Crisis Center: 1-800-362-0180 and the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas: 316-652-2590.

Here is a list of resources that might also help out.

