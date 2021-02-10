Appointments going fast in Phase 2 of vaccine distribution in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People who are at least 75 years old and live in Sedgwick County are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but appointments are going fast. That’s why you need to constantly monitor Sedgwick County’s website for openings.

“There are more limited spots for first-time vaccine becaus we know hw many people are due their second dose,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne explained.

Seniors in their mid 80s and older, among the first to get the vaccine in Phase 2 will soon be getting their second dose.

Aside from INTRUST Bank Arena and the drive-thru clinic at the Wichita Transit Center, Dillons pharmacies will soon get a new shipment of vaccine in some of their stores.

“(We) only have vaccine in limited stores. We anticipate that to strengthen as time goes on,” said Dillons Health and Wellness Merchandiser Robert Tomasu. “So we’ll start out slow, and hopefully ramp things up with future allotments.”

Whether you get the vaccine through Sedgwick County or through a pharmacy, the best way to book an appointment is online. The Dillons website currently shows the vaccine is coming soon, and Sedgwick County’s website shows limited open spots at their clinics.

“There will eventually be vaccine for everybody, but right now, since there are such limited doses, Kansas gets 1 percent of all vaccine, because we’re 1 percent of the population. So everyone will get one,” Byrne said. “I know it’s not coming in the timeframe that any of us would like because we’d like to vaccinate everybody.”

If you live outside of Sedgwick County, there are other options you can see on the state’s website. You can find locations of vaccination clinics by clicking “Find my Vaccine.”

