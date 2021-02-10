Advertisement

Building You: Organizations attracting, retaining tech talent in Kansas

FlagshipKansas.Tech(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There are organizations trying to attract and retain talent in the technology sector in Kansas.

“When companies are looking for some place to go, look here. We hope to be the driving force behind that,” said Ashley Scheideman, executive director for FlagshipKansas.Tech.

The organization’s mission is to raise awareness, grow the workforce, and support educational programs in the tech sector in the state.

“The work-life balance is great here. And, we think that we can help develop that kind of workforce pipeline that is necessary for the technology sector,” said Scheideman.

According to Best Places, it is cheaper to live in Kansas. The cost of living in Kansas is roughly 16.9-percent lower than the U.S. average.

“Also show that other companies can find value-driven, hard working, Midwestern-valued folks here within the state,” said Scheideman.

FlagshipKansas.Tech is housed out of Groover Labs, a co-working and makerspace by Second and St Francis in downtown Wichita.

“One space that can bring together all the pieces that you might find in a place like Boston or San Francisco,” said Curt Gridley, co-founder of Groover Labs. “The intent is to be a home of a lot of tech and entrepreneurship activities that are going on in Wichita.”

Groover Labs opened its doors in January 2020.

“Improving the tech sector in Wichita is a long term play. It’s not a six-month endeavor. It’s not a one-year endeavor. It’s a multi-year endeavor because it’s going to take everybody working together. And, we’re just a piece of the pie. And we want to grow the pie,” said Tracy Hoover, co-founder of Groover Labs.

To learn more about FlagshipKansas.Tech, click here.

To learn more about Groover Labs, click here.

