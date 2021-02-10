Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid on leave after crash

(KANSAS CITY, Mo. AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave while an investigation continues into a crash that injured two children. The team has said Reid, who is head coach Andy Reid’s son, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday that injured two young children near the team’s training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium.

A 5-year-old girl, identified by the Chiefs as Ariel Young, remained in critical condition on Tuesday. The Chiefs said the team has contacted the girl’s family and is offering support and resources to them. Andy Reid said this week that Britt underwent surgery after the crash.

Tuesday, the Chiefs released a statement accompanying its announcement that Britt Reid is on administrative leave.

“Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family,” the team said. “We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

Statement from the #Chiefs regarding OLB Coach Britt Reid. pic.twitter.com/lrdzTE1E0I — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 9, 2021

