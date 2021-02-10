Advertisement

Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid on leave after crash

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects...
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects the Kansas City Chiefs active roster as of Monday, June 20, 2016. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KANSAS CITY, Mo. AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave while an investigation continues into a crash that injured two children. The team has said Reid, who is head coach Andy Reid’s son, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday that injured two young children near the team’s training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium.

A 5-year-old girl, identified by the Chiefs as Ariel Young, remained in critical condition on Tuesday. The Chiefs said the team has contacted the girl’s family and is offering support and resources to them. Andy Reid said this week that Britt underwent surgery after the crash.

Tuesday, the Chiefs released a statement accompanying its announcement that Britt Reid is on administrative leave.

“Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family,” the team said. “We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends remember a 13-year-old girl who died from her injuries after being dragged...
Community comes together for family of girl dragged by stolen SUV, killed in S. Wichita
crash
Police identify man killed in W. Wichita rollover crash
Police on scene at an accident.
WPD: Teen dragged by stolen SUV on Kellogg
The Catholic Diocese of Dodge City said Monday that the KBI was investigation an accusation of...
KBI investigates Dodge City bishop after minor alleges abuse
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up...
Super Bowl ad featuring Bruce Springsteen shot in Kansas

Latest News

David McCormack, KU vs. Oklahoma State, Feb. 8, 2021
McCormack powers KU past No. 23 Oklahoma State
Jan, 1, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers...
Shockers hang on against Temple, 70-67
Fans arrive at Raymond James Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the...
Chiefs’ Watkins, Bucs’ Brown and Brate active for Super Bowl
FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)...
The biggest win: In 2020, NFL found ways to play every game