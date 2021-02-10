Firefighter falls into icy pond attempting to rescue dog in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County firefighter was injured Wednesday afternoon trying to save a dog stranded in an icy pond in east Wichita.

Someone called 911 around 2:30 p.m. to report that the dog was stuck in the pond in the 14000 block of Whitewood Drive, that’s near 143rd Street and the Kansas Turnpike. Crews from both Sedgwick County and the Wichita Fire Department responded to the call.

Crews said a firefighter was using an inflatable raft to get to the dog when the raft popped. The firefighter fell into the water but was able to make it to shore.

A short time later, specialized water rescue crews arrived. They managed to get the dog out of the water and started life-saving measures, giving the dog oxygen when it was brought to shore.

County officials said the dog died a couple of hours later at the animal hospital. The firefighter who fell into the water was taken to a local hospital for a shoulder injury.

