Getting colder soon with more snow coming

Much of the state will have accumulating snow into the weekend
Snow chances will increase by the end of the week.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much colder air is set to push south by the end of the week and right through the weekend. Chances for snow are quite promising beginning Friday afternoon and continuing all the way through the weekend. Travel will be difficult at times and frostbite is a real threat for much of the state.

Low temperatures Thursday will be in the single digits and teens. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the teens and low 20s. Skies will remain cloudy for most of the state.

Look for the snow to begin in western and northern Kansas Friday morning and then spread to the southeast by Friday night. It will continue to snow through most of the day Saturday before tapering off a bit Saturday night. Accumulations of 2-4 inches will be possible for most of the state.

We expect another system to push in Sunday with more snow across the entire region. It’s a bit too early to speculate on accumulations with this system, but check back for updates. Some of the lowest temperatures will occur Sunday - Tuesday morning.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; few flurries. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 11.

Tomorrow: AM light snow/flurries, then cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 18.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Low: 7 Wind: N/NE 10-20; gusty.

Fri: High: 10 Cloudy; afternoon and overnight snow.

Sat: High: 4 Low: 0 Snow likely.

Sun: High: 3 Low: -3 Cloudy; snow likely.

Mon: High: 4 Low: -8 Early A.M. snow chance, then mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 10 Low: -5 Increasing clouds..

Wed: High: 19 Low: 7 Mostly cloudy; PM flurries.

