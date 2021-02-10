Advertisement

Intense cold keeps its grip on Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our next weather maker will move through the area this afternoon...
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our next weather maker will move through the area this afternoon into Thursday morning. Like Monday, areas of freezing drizzle and flurries will cause travel delays due to the very cold temperatures. Travel will not be impossible, but it will be slower than normal.

Wake up temperatures in the single digits feel like they are below zero, though most spots are not quite as cold as Tuesday morning. Later today will follow suit as temperatures top-out in the teens to around 20 degrees.

The wind picks up on Thursday and Friday and with even colder temperatures coming to Kansas, wind chills will fall into dangerous territory. Feels like temperatures, especially at night and during the morning may slip to -20 which makes frostbite possible in less than thirty minutes when you factor in temperatures also near/below zero. This weekend, wind chills will fall to 30, if not 40 degrees below zero making frostbite possible in a matter of minutes.

Another weather maker we are watching arrives on Friday afternoon into Saturday. Several inches of snow look possible and a brisk breeze will blow the snow around reducing visibility. Travel will be difficult all weekend as a second system may bring more snow to the state on Sunday.

When will the intense cold end? Unfortunately, it is going to be a while. By the middle of next week, we should get close to freezing followed by much warmer temperatures toward the end of the month.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; patchy freezing drizzle/flurries. Wind: N 10-20. High: 17.

Tonight: Cloudy with flurries. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 10.

Tomorrow: Morning flurries; cloudy and cold. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 15.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, very cold; wind chill: -15. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 2.

Fri: High: 8. Low: -2. Cloudy, very cold; snow late in the day.

Sat: High: 4. Low: -7. Very cold with snow and blowing snow.

Sun: High: 3. Low -8. Cloudy; chance of snow.

Mon: High: 7. Low: -5. Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 17. Low: 7. Partly cloudy; not as cold.

