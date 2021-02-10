Jewell County Sheriffs looking for suspect after Tuesday bank robbery

BURR OAK, Kan. (KWCH) - The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a suspect after a bank robbery Tuesday.

A white male, around 6′ tall, medium build, wearing all black and carrying a rifle robbed the Guaranty State Bank in Burr Oak with an undisclosed amount of money.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is believed to have fled the county.

The sheriff’s office and Kanas Bureau of Investigation found the suspect’s vehicle, which they said they believed to be stolen from a county resident, in northwest Jewell County.

