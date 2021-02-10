Advertisement

Jones scores 24, No. 13 Texas outlasts Kansas State 80-77

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Andrew Jones scored 24 points and No. 13 Texas held off Kansas State 80-77 on Tuesday night. Greg Brown added 17 points and Courtney Ramey had 14 for the Longhorns, who snapped a three-game skid. Mike McGuirl missed a 3-point attempt from half court in the waning seconds for the Wildcats, who have lost 11 straight. Kansas State hasn’t won since Dec. 29. Nijel Pack scored 22 points and McGuirl had 18 for the Wildcats. The Longhorns tied a season high with 13 3-pointers, making their first six attempts and finishing at 56.5% from beyond the arc.

