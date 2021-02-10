Advertisement

Kansas adds almost 2,000 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas reported 1,934 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.

The state also reported an additional 106 deaths and 91 hospitalizations since Monday.

The state also reported 252 active COVID-19 clusters in the state, but only named 23. Four of those 23 clusters were from Sedgwick County.

Two long term care facilities, Life Care Center of Wichita and Via Christi Village Broadmoor, were named as clusters in the county. They had a combined 14 cases.

Faith Lutheran School, a private school in Derby, had five cases. Believers Southern Baptist Church in Wichita was also named as a cluster with eight cases.

According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 8.5% of Kansans have received their first or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will hold a press conference Wednesday at 4 p.m.

