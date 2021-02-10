KS lawmakers propose changes as frustrations with unemployment system mount

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas unemployment system has left little to be desired for people in the state who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Kansans continue to struggle filing for claims, state lawmakers are looking into what can be done to address the system moving forward.

“We don’t need to talk about how old the system is, we all know it is old and we need to get it fixed,” said Natalie Bright with the Kansas Society for Human Resource Management.

Kansas lawmakers continue to work through a plan on how to do just that. It’s part of a massive overhaul to the Kansas Department of Labor.

“Changes that are necessary to make sure that we fix this system so that in the future if something like this ever occurs again, we’re in a better position to take care of our workforce,” said Kevin Waller with the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce.

Business groups testified Tuesday in support of a plan for a long-term fix. The plan they support calls for creating the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council to look at technology upgrades, security and the experience for applicants and employers. KDOL would also need to create a staffing plan.

A new modernization system for processing claims would need to be in place by Dec. 31, 2022. The unemployment rate that determines how long people get benefits would also change.

“They’ve raised the floor to five percent. That’s when you can get 16 weeks,” Rep. Jason Probst, R-Hutchinson, explained. “From 5 to 6 percent, it’s 20 weeks, (and) over 6 percent, it’s 26 weeks. So this to me, this is kind of a subtle extending the trust fund.”

For the trust fund, the bill reworks the formula for employer contributions coming out of the pandemic into the fund.

“We’re hearing very large numbers, 600 to 800 percent increases of what employers will have to pay, and I think part of what the bill aims to do is address those concerns,” Probst said.

While it has support behind it, the bill is in the early stages and could see a number of changes before, when, or if it gets a vote. KDOL is expected to address the bill on Wednesday in the committee. No price tag has been given for what the proposed upgrades in the bill would cost.

Meanwhile, unemployment frustrations continue for thousands of Kansans begging for answers from KDOL. On Tuesday in downtown Wichita, some who say they’re out of options braved the bitter cold to speak their minds. In 10-degree weather, a small group of Kansans stool on an icy sidewalk to protest KDOL.

“I need money. I’ve got 16 cents in my bank account. You can get food from a food bank, but you can’t get help with necessities, said unemployed Kansan Christina Bestvater, among the group gathered in downtown Wichita. “You can’t buy toilet paper, you can’t buy soap, you can’t get help with that. …It’s wrong. It’s wrong. We need the money to survive.”

The concerns from the protesters are inability to pay bills, not getting answers from the state and not getting messages to KDOL returned. They’re demanding that the agency find a solution.

“Don’t turn your cheek on us. We’re people too,” Bestvater said.

While many Kansans are discouraged, there is reason for cautious optimism. The state started the PUA program for self-employed workers and contractors. We’re told KDOL is in the final stages of PEUC implementation.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.