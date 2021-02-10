Advertisement

Lego’s interactive quiz aims to teach kids online empathy

Lego introduced an interactive quiz to teach kids how to be empathetic online.
Lego introduced an interactive quiz to teach kids how to be empathetic online.(Source: Lego via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego wants to teach kids about online empathy with an interactive quiz on its website.

In the quiz, a new Lego hero named Captain Safety teams up with four other heroes to show children how to be more supportive of each other.

They have kids answer questions about situations meant to make them aware of other people’s feelings, needs and concerns on the internet.

The educational game debuted on Safer Internet Day, which was Tuesday.

Lego partnered on the quiz with the DQ Institute, a think tank that focuses on digital citizenship and online child safety.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends remember a 13-year-old girl who died from her injuries after being dragged...
Community comes together for family of girl dragged by stolen SUV, killed in S. Wichita
Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021....
Man accused of dragging teen in stolen SUV charged with murder
A 10-year-old boy fell through the ice at the Great Plains Nature Center on Feb. 9. He and a...
2 children, 10 and 2, fall through frozen pond at Great Plains Nature Center
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
The Phillips County Sheriff's Office said a man drowned Tuesday afternoon after he fell through...
Man falls through ice, drowns in Phillips County

Latest News

Wichita Police Department badge
Program that helps citizens clear traffic citation warrants to be held this week
The Detroit automaker said Wednesday it made $6.43 billion as demand for its vehicles surged...
GM makes less in 2020; UAW workers get $9,000 profit-sharing checks
FILE - President Joe Biden is making his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief,...
Biden visits Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo. The Biden...
Report: TikTok sale pushed by Trump is shelved