Maintenance, safety checks critically important with heaters working overtime in dangerous cold

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With freezing temperatures dropping to single digits, especially over the next few days, heaters will be working overtime. With that comes a reminder to make sure your system is working properly to avoid fire danger and being left in the cold.

The extra work for heaters in a cold stretch like Kansas is experiencing also means extra work for technicians.

“A lot of people don’t really think about maintenance until it gets to this point,” said Wichita Heating and Air Co-owner Jake Rutherford. “And heaters are working harder than they have to work normally to keep comfortable temperatures.”

Rutherford said it’s important to have a qualified technician out at least once per year to check your HVAC system. He said the air filter must be changed every three months to ensure proper air flo and that your system isn’t working hard than need be. This will also cut don on your bill. With that, keeping a clear area is important.

You want to keep items from blocking or covering your system’s return grille. You also want to make sure there are not any combustibles near the system. If you use space heaters, you need to be especially cautious.

Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Kelly Ross said every winter, the department sees an uptick in hours fires due to improver use of space heaters.

“If you have space heaters in your home, they should be, number one, plugged directly into an outlet, and they should be a minimum of three feet away from anything combustible.

Ross said if you inspect your own furnace to make sure the flames emitted are transparent and blue. If the flames emit any other color, you need to a call a professional as this could be an indicator of leaking carbon monoxide, which could be deadly.

