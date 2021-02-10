Man, 4-year-old hurt in Ford County crash Tuesday

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man and child in Dodge City are recovering after getting hurt in a crash in Ford County Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Volvo pulling a trailer on U-283 didn’t stop at a stop sign when approaching U-50.

Troopers said that’s when a second car hit the trailer the first car was pulling, got stuck and was dragged for 100 feet.

Troopers said the driver in the second car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A 4-year-old child was also in the second car – they only had minor injuries.

The driver of the first car was not injured.

