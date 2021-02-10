Advertisement

Man, 4-year-old hurt in Ford County crash Tuesday

crash
crash(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man and child in Dodge City are recovering after getting hurt in a crash in Ford County Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Volvo pulling a trailer on U-283 didn’t stop at a stop sign when approaching U-50.

Troopers said that’s when a second car hit the trailer the first car was pulling, got stuck and was dragged for 100 feet.

Troopers said the driver in the second car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A 4-year-old child was also in the second car – they only had minor injuries.

The driver of the first car was not injured.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends remember a 13-year-old girl who died from her injuries after being dragged...
Community comes together for family of girl dragged by stolen SUV, killed in S. Wichita
Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021....
Man accused of dragging teen in stolen SUV charged with murder
A 10-year-old boy fell through the ice at the Great Plains Nature Center on Feb. 9. He and a...
2 children, 10 and 2, fall through frozen pond at Great Plains Nature Center
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
Arrest
Dodge City police investigate abuse of 5-month-old

Latest News

State of Mind
COVID-19 survivor describes mental impact of dealing with virus
Raul Ozaeta discusses the struggles he faced during and after his time in the ICU for COVID-19....
Anxiety, depression and PTSD common symptoms for COVID survivors
Benjamin Franklin Plumbing
Record low temperatures in Kansas keeping plumbers busy
Coronavirus latest
COVID-19 vaccines soon available in Walmart pharmacies