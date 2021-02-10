Advertisement

Man falls through ice, drowns in Phillips County

The Phillips County Sheriff's Office said a man drowned Tuesday afternoon after he fell through...
The Phillips County Sheriff's Office said a man drowned Tuesday afternoon after he fell through the ice at the Kirwin National Wildlife Refuge.(Phillips County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said a man drowned Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the 67-year-old from Agra, Kan. fell through the ice at the Kirwin National Wildlife Refuge.

The Phillipsburg Fire Department, Kirwin Fire Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks worked to recover the victim.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends remember a 13-year-old girl who died from her injuries after being dragged...
Community comes together for family of girl dragged by stolen SUV, killed in S. Wichita
crash
Police identify man killed in W. Wichita rollover crash
Police on scene at an accident.
WPD: Teen dragged by stolen SUV on Kellogg
The Catholic Diocese of Dodge City said Monday that the KBI was investigation an accusation of...
KBI investigates Dodge City bishop after minor alleges abuse
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up...
Super Bowl ad featuring Bruce Springsteen shot in Kansas

Latest News

Kevin Palmer
Man charged with murder in dragging death of 13-year-old
Dog rescued
4You: Virtual Lunar New Year, dog rescued from icy river in Shawnee Co.
A 10-year-old boy fell through the ice at the Great Plains Nature Center on Feb. 9. He and a...
2 children, 10 and 2, fall through frozen pond at Great Plains Nature Center
The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City is asking for help to name the black rhino calf that was...
Garden City zoo announces name for new black rhino calf