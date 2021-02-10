Man falls through ice, drowns in Phillips County

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said a man drowned Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the 67-year-old from Agra, Kan. fell through the ice at the Kirwin National Wildlife Refuge.

The Phillipsburg Fire Department, Kirwin Fire Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks worked to recover the victim.

