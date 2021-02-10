Plumbing professional offers tips to keep water lines from freezing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Record low temperatures in Kansas are keeping plumbers busy this week, responding to calls to fix frozen water lines.

“I’ve been to probably four frozen water lines today. It’s still early, so I am expecting to go to a few more tonight as the temperatures drop off,” said local plumbing expert Garrett Davis early his workday Tuesday.

Davis is a service manager for Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Wichita. He said he’s worked around the clock since Saturday when temperatures dropped below freezing.

“We have been getting quite a few calls all day and through the evening. We are a 24-hour service, so we have been working nonstop since the cold weather hit,” he said.

Davis offered a few reminders for homeowners to avoid having to call a plumbing service about frozen water lines. To begin, you can avoid problems in your kitchen and in bathrooms by letting your sinks’ faucets trickle water. This keeps water moving and circulating through the pipes, keeping them from freezing.

“Another thing you can do if you are having trouble with your faucet freezing up, you can keep your cabinets open,” Davis said. “It will allow the warm air in your house to hit the lines and keep them a little bit warmer and keep the air off from the exterior wall. You can also have someone come out and insulate your water lines, whether it’s in a cabinet or throughout the basement or crawlspace.”

In addition to taking the simple steps inside your home, Davis said you also need to check the outside.

“First of all, we are going to take a look at the outside faucet to make sure the house has been taken off. This is the number one cause of frozen water lines is leaving your hoses on,” he said.

While the tip can help you avoid a bigger problem, if you notice your water freezing, you need to call the professionals, Davis said.

