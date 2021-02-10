Program that helps citizens clear traffic citation warrants to be held this week
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department’s Second Chance Thursday program will now held monthly.
The change will begin on Feb. 11 from 3-10 p.m.
The Second Chance Thursday program allows an opportunity for citizens to quickly clear traffic warrants on their records without going through the Sedgwick County jail.
This is only for city-issued traffic citation warrants that don’t involve driving under the influence.
To clear a traffic warrant, citizens can go to the Patrol West Community Policing Office, 5803 W. Central, where they will receive an appearance form and a new court date.
