Program that helps citizens clear traffic citation warrants to be held this week

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department’s Second Chance Thursday program will now held monthly.

The change will begin on Feb. 11 from 3-10 p.m.

The Second Chance Thursday program allows an opportunity for citizens to quickly clear traffic warrants on their records without going through the Sedgwick County jail.

This is only for city-issued traffic citation warrants that don’t involve driving under the influence.

To clear a traffic warrant, citizens can go to the Patrol West Community Policing Office, 5803 W. Central, where they will receive an appearance form and a new court date.

