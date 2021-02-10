‘Second Chance Thursday’ coming up to help citizens clear traffic citation warrants

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday (Feb. 11) is giving an opportunity for citizens with city-issued traffic-citation warrants that don’t involve driving under the influence to get a new court date without the legal threat of going to jail.

The “second chance” event goes from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the WPD Community Policing Office in the 5800 block of West Central.

“We’re doing this obviously, because of COVID. We’re trying to eliminate a lot of people going into court and obviously going to jail because right now, that’s a super spreader area. So to eliminate that, we’re allowing people to arrange for a new court date, and for some of the violations, you can actually opt to pay online so you can take care of it completely” said WPD Officer Lori Kimrey.

The WPD said there are currently 14,000 traffic warrants in the city. The current plan is for “Second Chance Thursday” to happen once per month.

