Sedgwick County Health Dept. in need of volunteers to meet vaccine demand

COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru in Wichita, Kansas
COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH 12)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Wednesday (Feb. 10), at INTRUST Bank Arena, the Sedgwick County Health Department vaccinated nearly 1,300 people against COVID-19. As the county ramps up vaccine distribution, the health department needs more volunteers to help meet the demand. With additional volunteers, the health department hopes to eventually expand clinic hours.

The increased demand comes as the county opens opens appointments to more people who are 75 and older. Currently, INTRUST Bank Arena is booking appointments from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. But with more volunteers,, the clinic could possibly open earlier and stay open later each day, giving more people the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“If we have double the staff, then we could keep it open, just do appointments every 15 minutes like we ordinarily do,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne. “The goal in the future is when you get enough staff that we extend the clinic, probably an hour or two in duration during the day, so we definitely need volunteers.”

In the last week, Sedgwick County received nearly 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but needs help with distribution. You don’t necessarily need a medical background to volunteer. The county also needs help with translation, computer assistance, stocking supplies, and even directing traffic. For example, this week, the county is shutting down the drive thru clinic every other hour to give workers the chance to warm up. With more volunteers to direct traffic, the drive thru clinic could book more appointments.

“We want to operate with people just getting breaks versus working all the time, and want to give the community an opportunity to be part of, you know, what we’re doing since this is a community response,” Byrne said. “So the Medical Reserve Corps people who sign up for any time and be part of it year round depending upon what activities, and we’re seeing maybe having, but something like this when we have a large scale clinic is when it really comes into play and is extremely helpful.”

If you’d like to volunteer with the county’s vaccine rollout effort, you can sign up on the Sedgwick County Health Department’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

