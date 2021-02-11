2 Kansans arrested in connection to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

OLATHE, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Kansans were arrested Wednesday on federal charges related to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

William Chrestman, of Olathe, was arrested on federal charges of Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Threatening to assault a Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Christopher Kuehn, also of Olathe, was arrested on federal charges of Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Also arrested with Kuehn and Chrestman, was Louis Colon, of Missouri. Federal complaints allege that the three were working together to make entry into the Capitol and coordinated their efforts once inside.

All were taken into custody without incident.

