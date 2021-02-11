Advertisement

2 people arrested for meth distribution in Great Bend

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Torres Jr. (left), whom they had been looking...
The Barton County Sheriff's Office arrested Jose Torres Jr. (left), whom they had been looking for, and Calli Lundquist (right).(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were arrested Wednesday in Great Bend for distributing methamphetamine.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Torres Jr., whom they had been looking for, and Calli Lundquist. Both had warrants out for their arrest.

Detectives found methamphetamine, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing and other arrests will be coming “as information is developed.”

