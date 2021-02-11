Advertisement

2 people dead, 8-year-old injured in Wednesday crash north of Salina

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people died in a crash north of Salina and an 8-year-old was seriously injured Wednesday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, one vehicle was going south in the northbound lanes of US 81. The southbound vehicle struck the second in the passing lane just after 7 p.m.

The driver of each vehicle died, and the child, in the second vehicle, had serious injuries.

