4You: memory care residents make Valentines for children, Name announced for black rhino calf at GC zoo

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories we’re talking about for Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

Some local memory care residents in Wichita bring joy to kindergartners at Hyde Elementary School. The residents at Chisholm Place hand-crafted Valentine’s Day cards that were delivered to the children.

Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo announced that after a week of voting, the results are in and the zoo has a name for its baby black rhino. The critically-endangered black rhino calf is named Ayubu.

“Ayubu is Swahili for perseverance which is a quality a critically endangered species definitely needs,” the zoo said in a news release on the name announcement.

