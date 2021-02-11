4You: Vietnamese community to celebrate Lunar New Year, dog rescued from icy waters in Shawnee County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here a feel-good stories for Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

Coming up this week, Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church’s Vietnamese community is preparing to celebrate the Lunar New year. The church will host a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration, beginning Thursday, includes music, games and raffles.

Three fire departments worked together to rescue a dog from the Kansas River Monday afternoon. Two people were walking along the river when their dog, Oskie, took off about 20 to 30 feet onto the ice near the Willard Bridge. The dog fell through into the water. Crews saved Oskie who Monday evening, was warm and safe back home.

