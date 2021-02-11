Bombardier to discontinue Learjet, cut jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bombardier announced Thursday that it will end production of the Learjet aircraft later this year. The move will result in the reduction of 1,600 jobs overall.

“Workforce reductions are always very difficult, and we regret seeing talented and dedicated employees leave the company for any reason,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “But these reductions are absolutely necessary for us to rebuild our company while we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”

Bombardier said it will continue to fully support the Learjet fleet well into the future. The company has launched the Learjet RACER remanufacturing program for Learjet 40 and Learjet 45 aircraft. The RACER program includes a bundled set of enhancements, including interior and exterior components, new avionics, high-speed connectivity, engine enhancements, and improved aircraft maintenance costs.

“With more than 3,000 aircraft delivered since its entry-into-service in 1963, the iconic Learjet aircraft has had a remarkable and lasting impact on business aviation. Passengers all over the world love to fly this exceptional aircraft and count on its unmatched performance and reliability. However, given the increasingly challenging market dynamics, we have made this difficult decision to end Learjet production,” explained Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc.

Bombardier said cutting production of Learjet will allow its focus to be put on the more profitable Challenger and Global aircraft and accelerate the expansion of its customer services business.

