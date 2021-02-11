Cheney girl donates more than 100 blankets to kids in intensive care

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney girl is making us Kansas Proud.

Nine-year-old Autry Jo Young has donated more than 100 blankets to the Pediatric Intensive Care Units at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.

The idea came after Autry was admitted to the PICU at St. Francis when she was three years old. She had fallen from a slide and hit her head. Autry’s mom, Danielle, said the PICU staff made her daughter feel comfortable by giving her a cuddly fleece blanket and her favorite snack, Cheetos.

Danielle said that cozy blue and green floral blanket is Autry’s favorite and she still sleeps with it every night.

“We received the best care,” says Autry Jo’s mother, Danielle. “They just did a wonderful job. They treated her just like they would their own child.”

In an effort to give back, Autry and her family made fleece blankets and donated them to the unit nearly every year since her hospitalization. During summer 2020 and with COVID-19 restrictions boredom, the Vinita 4-H Club member decided to expand her annual blanket-making project. Autry advertised through flyers and social media and offered to make a blanket for a $5 donation in hopes of producing 50 blankets by Kingman County Fair time in late July.

“Autry has a total of 152 blankets, in which she made 63 of those blankets,” said Danielle. “She had 46 people donate at least $5 to purchase a blanket for her to make, and there were 22 families and individuals who made blankets themselves and gave to Autry to donate.”

All of the blankets were blessed by Rev. Aaron Duell at Cheney United Methodist Church.

