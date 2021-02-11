Advertisement

Does It Work: Picture-hanging tool

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hanging pictures around homes and offices can be a challenge. Trying to get your pictures straight and spaced how you want them if you’re hanging more than one can be frustrating, even if you have a level.

This week’s “Does It Work” product is a tool that claims to make the picture-hanging task fast and easy. Its makers say it is everything you need to hang pictures, mirrors and other wall materials. But does it work as advertised?

To put it to the test Eyewitness News enlisted the help of Wichita resident Ken Kliesner. Kliesner and his wife, Amy, do well when it comes to do-it-yourself (DIY) projects.

Does It Work: Picture-hanging tool
A Kansas farmer saved a hawk found frozen in his pasture.
