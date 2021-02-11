Few flurries during Thursday morning commute

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a few flurries are flying this morning, but roads are in better shape compared to Wednesday morning. The flurries will come to an end by midday, but the clouds are not going anywhere.

Wake up temperatures in the single digits feel like they are below zero, and some spots are as cold as -15. Frost bite is possible on exposed skin if you are outside for an extended period, longer than 30 or 45 minutes.

The wind picks up tomorrow and this weekend and with even colder temperatures coming to Kansas, wind chills will fall into dangerous territory. Feels like temperatures, especially at night and during the morning will slip to -20 on Friday which makes frostbite possible in less than thirty minutes. This weekend, wind chills will fall to 30, if not 40 degrees below zero making frostbite possible in a matter of minutes.

Another weather maker arrives tomorrow afternoon into Saturday. An inch or two of snow looks possible, if not likely and a brisk breeze will blow the snow around reducing visibility. Travel will be difficult all weekend as a second, stronger system may bring more snow to the state on Sunday.

When will the intense cold end? Unfortunately, it is going to be a while. By the middle of next week, we should get close to freezing followed by much warmer temperatures toward the end of the month.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning flurries; cloudy and cold. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 18.

Tonight: Cloudy, very cold; wind chill: -15. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 7.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, very cold; snow late in the day. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 10.

Tomorrow Night: Snow and blowing snow. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 0.

Sat: High: 6. Low: 1. Morning snow showers; cloudy, breezy, and very cold.

Sun: High: 4. Low -6. Snow and blowing snow likely.

Mon: High: 2. Low: -8. Morning snow; cloudy and very cold.

Tue: High: 10. Low: -1. Mostly cloudy; p.m. snow showers.

Wed: High: 17. Low: 6: Morning flurries, then mostly cloudy.

