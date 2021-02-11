Advertisement

Few flurries during Thursday morning commute

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a few flurries are flying this morning.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a few flurries are flying this morning.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a few flurries are flying this morning, but roads are in better shape compared to Wednesday morning. The flurries will come to an end by midday, but the clouds are not going anywhere.

Wake up temperatures in the single digits feel like they are below zero, and some spots are as cold as -15. Frost bite is possible on exposed skin if you are outside for an extended period, longer than 30 or 45 minutes.

The wind picks up tomorrow and this weekend and with even colder temperatures coming to Kansas, wind chills will fall into dangerous territory. Feels like temperatures, especially at night and during the morning will slip to -20 on Friday which makes frostbite possible in less than thirty minutes. This weekend, wind chills will fall to 30, if not 40 degrees below zero making frostbite possible in a matter of minutes.

Another weather maker arrives tomorrow afternoon into Saturday. An inch or two of snow looks possible, if not likely and a brisk breeze will blow the snow around reducing visibility. Travel will be difficult all weekend as a second, stronger system may bring more snow to the state on Sunday.

When will the intense cold end? Unfortunately, it is going to be a while. By the middle of next week, we should get close to freezing followed by much warmer temperatures toward the end of the month.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning flurries; cloudy and cold. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 18.

Tonight: Cloudy, very cold; wind chill: -15. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 7.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, very cold; snow late in the day. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 10.

Tomorrow Night: Snow and blowing snow. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 0.

Sat: High: 6. Low: 1. Morning snow showers; cloudy, breezy, and very cold.

Sun: High: 4. Low -6. Snow and blowing snow likely.

Mon: High: 2. Low: -8. Morning snow; cloudy and very cold.

Tue: High: 10. Low: -1. Mostly cloudy; p.m. snow showers.

Wed: High: 17. Low: 6: Morning flurries, then mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects...
Britt Reid no longer employed by Chiefs following crash
A plumbing expert in Wichita observes a hose not turned off outside of a home. This is a main...
Plumbing professional offers tips to keep water lines from freezing
Firefighters from Wichita and Sedgwick County worked Tuesday to save a dog that fell through...
Firefighter falls into icy pond attempting to rescue dog in east Wichita
Walmart
Walmart pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas
Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021....
Man accused of dragging teen in stolen SUV charged with murder

Latest News

Snow chances will increase by the end of the week.
Getting colder soon with more snow coming
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our next weather maker will move through the area this afternoon...
Intense cold keeps its grip on Kansas
From cold to colder late week
Getting colder with more snow coming soon
Wake-up temperatures in the single digits feel like -5 to -15 with a few spots close to 20...
Intense cold keeps its grip on Kansas