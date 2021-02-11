Firefighters discuss braving cold, solutions to frozen-over hydrants

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -First responders are among critically-important essential workers who have to be out in the cold when called into service. In addition to having to brave the elements, firefighters have added challenges in sub-freezing temperatures.

At a recent house fire in Wichita, a main resource used in fighting fires froze up when crews needed it most.

“The hydrant was frozen. And we had a crew inside with the hose line that’s fighting interior fire, searching for victims, extinguishing fire, and we didn’t have a secure water supply, said Wichita Firefighter Mason McCarty, driver for Engine 22.

So, Wichita Fire Department Station 22 was down to its truck supply which has about 600 gallons of water.

“We’re down to getting toward a quarter tank and it just takes some quick thinking,” McCarty said.

With a little more than 100 gallons left, firefighters used other fire companies’ water supply, attacking the house fire until it was out. With the cold weather sticking around, they have to continue their quick thinking.

“We always have a contingency plan,” WFD Station 22 Captain Chad Cox said. “Normally, we’re trying to find a secondary water source, be that another fire hydrant that’s hopefully in service, or currently, we have a tender which is a large apparatus with a lot of water that’s coming to the scene in the event that all hydrants are frozen.”

The tender truck carries about 2,500 gallons of water and will be going to every fire call to counter the frozen hydrants, but there are other issues firefighters face in winter weather, namely dealing with ice among hazardous conditions that make maneuvering with heavy gear that much more difficult.

With this time of year bringing an uptick in fire calls, firefighters stress the importance of staying safe while you stay warm.

“You know, we ask you to be extra careful with space heaters, making sure your furnaces are serviced annually, your filters are changed and all those kinds of things,” WFD Battalion Chief Kelly Ross said.

