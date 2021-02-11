Kansas farmer finds, rescues hawk frozen in pasture

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While checking on cattle on a cold Kansas day, Gene Davis finds a hawk frozen and covered in ice.

“On his chest he had about an inch and a half of snow and ice on him. His head was completely covered and he could barely see,” said Davis.

He and his son decided to call a local game warden to see what to do and they decided to try to warm him up.

“Wrapped him up in a towel and got in the pickup and put the heat on full blast. We sat in there for about 15 minutes to get all the ice melted off.”

So how do these type of wildlife animals fair in very cold temperatures?

The Great Plains Nature Center says most wildlife animals are used to extreme temperatures, cold and hot.

“The thing about extreme cold, is it freezes up most water supply and water is critical to survival. Then any kind of snow cover, like I said, covers up food,” said Marc Murrell, Director of Great Plains Nature Center.

Murrell says some birds fly south for the winter to avoid cold temperatures. He says some animals roam in packs and crowd together at night and some have thick hair to keep them warm.

As for the Kansas hawk gaining attention, he should be fine.

“I set him down and he took off and flew across the field and landed on a pole,” said Davis.

