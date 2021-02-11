Advertisement

Kansas governor announces nearly $14 million in grants for rural KS communities

(WLUC)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday (Feb. 11) announced that 32 rural Kansas communities will receive a share of approximately $13.8 million in federal grants to assist with community development projects. The money is available through the Community Development Block Grant program facilitated by the Kansas Department of Congress. The state said the federal grants are awarded for a variety of community improvement projects, housing rehabilitation and community facility improvements.

“The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program is a powerful tool for improving communities, revitalizing vital infrastructure, and maximizing economic opportunity,” Gov. Kelly said. “Over the past several months, the pandemic has heightened the challenges our rural communities face when it comes to community development – making assistance like this more important than ever. My administration is dedicated to doing all we can to continue addressing rural Kansans’ most pressing needs.”

Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said the DCBG program “is helping to improve the overall business and residential appeal of these small towns.”

“These investments will improve living conditions for Kansas residents, create new economic opportunities for rural communities and bolster the overall prosperity of our entire state,” Toland said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects...
Britt Reid no longer employed by Chiefs following crash
Firefighters from Wichita and Sedgwick County worked Tuesday to save a dog that fell through...
Firefighter falls into icy pond attempting to rescue dog in east Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 people dead, 8-year-old injured in Wednesday crash north of Salina
A plumbing expert in Wichita observes a hose not turned off outside of a home. This is a main...
Plumbing professional offers tips to keep water lines from freezing
Snow chances will increase by the end of the week.
Getting colder soon with more snow coming

Latest News

Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Salvation Army provides warming centers amid dangerously low temps
Vaccine event at Hutchinson Sports Arena
Reno County vaccine clinic booked for Friday, drop-off lanes added
Winter scene of rural Kansas
Weather Alert Days coming Friday through Monday for winter storm, dangerous wind chills
Nine-year-old Autry Jo of Cheney, Kan., has donated more than 100 blankets to Pediatric...
Cheney girl donates more than 100 blankets to kids in intensive care