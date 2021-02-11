Kansas governor announces nearly $14 million in grants for rural KS communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday (Feb. 11) announced that 32 rural Kansas communities will receive a share of approximately $13.8 million in federal grants to assist with community development projects. The money is available through the Community Development Block Grant program facilitated by the Kansas Department of Congress. The state said the federal grants are awarded for a variety of community improvement projects, housing rehabilitation and community facility improvements.

“The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program is a powerful tool for improving communities, revitalizing vital infrastructure, and maximizing economic opportunity,” Gov. Kelly said. “Over the past several months, the pandemic has heightened the challenges our rural communities face when it comes to community development – making assistance like this more important than ever. My administration is dedicated to doing all we can to continue addressing rural Kansans’ most pressing needs.”

Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said the DCBG program “is helping to improve the overall business and residential appeal of these small towns.”

“These investments will improve living conditions for Kansas residents, create new economic opportunities for rural communities and bolster the overall prosperity of our entire state,” Toland said.

